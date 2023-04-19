BETER Live opens two new studios in Romania to meet growing demand

Fast-growing live casino content provider opens state-of-the-art facilities to meet operator demand for its games.

Press release.- BETER Live has opened two new studios in Romania: European and Indian style — as demand for its games continues to grow at an incredible pace.

BETER Live’s Romania studios really are state of the art and have been designed to provide a sophisticated, stylish and relaxed environment for players to enjoy. The BETER Live team has ensured customers in the new studios can find the tables that best suit their tastes. From classic tables with a cinematic atmosphere of a land-based casino to darker tables with LED lighting to create a sportier atmosphere and ending with more modern style tables for the younger generation.

All BETER Live studios have a common identity and are united by a corporate code. That’s why you can find a signature mint colour in the design of each table, and the European studio in Romania is no exception. This ensures games are instantly recognisable as being produced by BETER Live, with a growing number of players now seeking out the provider’s titles in operator game lobbies.

The European studio combines classic design with a modern approach. The floral patterns behind the glass add a tropical vibe and enhance the atmosphere of relaxation for a comfortable pastime.

The second studio in Romania was an Indian-style studio with traditional Asian games. To create the studio, the team consulted with local designers to reflect the Eastern region’s cultural traditions.

As well as its market-leading studios, BETER Live has quickly earned a reputation for the quality of its dealers. Each is trained to the highest possible standard and knows how to deliver a good quality experience to players and make them feel special at all times.

Anna Vikmane, director at BETER Live, said: “I’m proud of our teams’ achievements and our business growth which allowed us to open already 2nd studio in a completely new location during the first year of operations.

These are only the first steps, and we have no intention of slowing down regarding our expansion into new locations. We also pay special attention to dedicated tables and studios that meet our partners’ requirements.”

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, added that the emergence of new BETER Live studios is a strong indicator of where the company is heading: “We’re constantly on the hunt for new opportunities to offer our customers the best experience possible and to bring them a superior-quality product that will not only dazzle with its stylish design but also impress with its technical capabilities.”