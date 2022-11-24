BETER Live has teamed up with game aggregator SoftGamings

This new partnership grants SoftGamings’ operators access to BETER Live’s large selection of games.

Press release.- Live casino provider BETER Live, part of the industry-leading provider BETER, has announced a new partnership with SoftGamings, which grants SoftGamings’ operators access to BETER Live’s large selection of games.

BETER Live’s library includes a vast array of exciting, stylish games from cutting-edge studios to suit all tastes from Baccarat, Andar Bahar, and Sic Bo to the brand-new Gravity Blackjack, which features unique multipliers.

“I’m very excited to start working with SoftGamings as I know they’ll be able to get the best out of our games library. What’s more, our cooperation will undoubtedly help us to strengthen and raise awareness of the BETER Live brand, whereas SoftGamings’ partners will appreciate the quality content featured in our games”. – Anna Vikmane, director at BETER Live.

“When it comes to our visions for developing the igaming market, us and SoftGamings are on the same page. Therefore, we actively encourage the use of new tools and solutions. Partnering with such a large game aggregator will help BETER Live increase the reach of its offering and provide unique content to the European, Latin American, and CIS markets.” – Yori Arami, CRO at BETER.

BETER Live games are already available on SoftGamings platform, so SoftGamings partners will be able to evaluate the new products very soon.

“We’re always very enthusiastic about innovations, as well as fresh offerings, in the igaming market and are very excited about this new partnership with BETER Live. We can offer them plenty of opportunities to enhance their reputation, while their content will give our operators new profitable results. I hope that our collaboration with BETER Live proves to be long and fruitful”. – Anna Lalina, head of partnerships at SoftGamings.

