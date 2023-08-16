BETER Live and REEVO join forces in major content deal

Live casino provider’s content is now available through B2B games provider and aggregation platform.

Press release.- BETER Live has joined forces with the B2B developer and aggregator, REEVO. Under the partnership, REEVO will distribute BETER Live’s content to its operator partners in core markets worldwide.

BETER Live’s portfolio covers traditional table games like Blackjack and Roulette, plus its Gravity Series, which has proved to be incredibly popular with players. This unique offering adds multipliers to games such as Roulette, Blackjack, and most recently, Sic Bo. The provider also offers unprecedented levels of localisation and personalisation.

BETER Live has emerged as a must-have live casino provider for operators looking to not only meet but exceed player expectations. This is achieved through the quality of its games, which are broadcast from state-of-the-art studios that make use of the latest technologies.

For REEVO, the integration adds quality and variety to its live casino aggregator offering. The company is on a mission to make it easy for operators to bring the most engaging and entertaining content to their lobbies.

REEVO, alongside creating a growing list of proprietary games with two launches per month, is onboarding a diverse range of the industry’s leading suppliers providing its operator partners with a comprehensive selection of the content – all through a single API integration.

Anna Vikmane, director of BETER Live, said: “This is the start of what will be a long and successful collaboration with REEVO. Both companies share a mission to deliver the most entertaining content to players and our portfolio of live titles is proven to do just that.

“Not only can REEVO’s operator partners offer their players quality live table games such as Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat, but they can also unleash our thrilling Gravity Series of games on players for the first time. This takes the gameplay to the next level, boosting enjoyment, time spent on the game and ultimately revenues for operators.”

Petra Maria Poola, head of sales at REEVO, added: “BETER Live has made a significant impact in the realm of live content, blending excellence and creativity to provide novel player experiences. This addition greatly enhances our offering, and we eagerly anticipate a close collaboration with the BETER Live team in the upcoming months.”

