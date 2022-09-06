BETER is exhibiting at SBC Summit Barcelona 2022

The company’s key decision makers will also be on site at stand L21.

SBC Summit Barcelona will take place in the Spanish city from September 20 to 22.

Press release.- From September 20 to 22, the leading provider of next-gen betting content and data BETER will be participating in SBC Summit Barcelona – a top-notch event which will see gaming industry leaders from all over the globe come together as we pass the midway point of 2022.

The company will be making the most of the many opportunities for intensive networking offered by the SBC Summit and is looking to play an active role in the event, taking part in a range of key activities.

In particular, BETER will be exhibiting its comprehensive betting and gaming product portfolio, as well as its brand new iFrame solution. The company’s key decision makers will also be on-site at stand L21 ready for face-to-face meetings with existing and prospective partners.

BETER’s CEO, Gal Erlich, will be appearing as a panellist in a conference session on investing in the future of esports betting, where he will share his own insights and present BETER’s strategic approach to predicting future demand and offering the next generation of players what they really want.

The event will culminate with the SBC Awards ceremony, for which BETER has been shortlisted in three categories: Esports Supplier of the Year, Live Streaming Product/Supplier, and Industry Innovation of the Year.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER said: “We are thrilled to be taking such an active role in SBC Summit Barcelona, as this event presents some incredible opportunities for networking with other experts in the same field, and represents a wonderful platform for building strong and fruitful business relationships.

We have established a firm foothold in Europe, and attending SBC Summit Barcelona is a major chance for us to showcase our popular products and solutions covering the needs of operators in multiple iGaming verticals, and to introduce the audience to our innovations in esports and live casino spheres.”

