BETER expands its sports portfolio with national table tennis tournaments

Clients of BETER will now have access to national tournaments taking place in Sweden, Brazil and India.

Press release.- BETER, the leading provider of next-gen betting content and gaming solutions, expands its sports portfolio by providing live streaming and odds from official table tennis championships around the world. Clients of BETER will now have access to national tournaments taking place in Sweden, Brazil and India. More countries are to be added soon.

The ability to offer these new events has been made possible by new partnerships with international sports organisations, therefore all scheduled events this year will be exclusively covered by BETER’s trading team.

The offering of national tournaments that are available to operators also includes the Master Cup in India, and TMB Platinum in Brazil. Alongside these, three prominent Swedish tournaments such as National Table Tennis Championships, Sweden Tour and Swedish Division 1, will be included in the offering, providing BETER’s clients with events from one of the strongest European countries in the table tennis niche.

In addition to this wide selection of exclusive national table tennis events, operators are also able to offer their bettors 24/7 in-house matches provided by BETER under the proprietary Setka Cup brand.

Maria Mashchenko, general manager of BETER Sports, said: “We are delighted to share news of our extended table tennis partnerships. BETER Sports is keen to grow its coverage of fast-paced events and this latest addition is a big step forward in achieving this. Also, it’s a great way of supporting the various professional federations, associations and players around the world.

“BETER already has over 5 years of experience with its own in-house tournaments and we are extremely proud of our expert trading and operational teams. We can’t wait to take our offering to the next level and provide our operator partners with an even greater diversity of events.

“Over the next 12 months, BETER Sports will roll out more exclusive content in several new locations.”

