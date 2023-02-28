BETER becomes esports provider for Fortuna Entertainment Group

BETER will be providing FEG with an esports odds feed and full coverage of esports events and tournaments.

Press release.- BETER has extended its partnership with Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG), an omnichannel operator in Central and Eastern Europe. BETER will be providing FEG with an esports odds feed and full coverage of esports events and tournaments.

BETER covers 25,000 live events a year and thanks to this extensive coverage, FEG will now be able to offer its customers a wide range of tournaments with more markets and with the highest possible uptime.

The excellent quality of BETER’s esports offering is due to the official esports data that it has access to. This in turn is used by the company’s expert traders, all of whom have many years of esports experience.

BETER has been working with FEG since 2020, providing the operator with a bundle of 24/7 in-house tournaments, named ESportsBattle, across 4 disciplines: efootball, ebasketball, ehockey and CS:GO.

Evgeniy Bekker, BETER Esports general manager, said: “We are delighted that FEG has chosen us as its esports odds supplier. Working with leading operators gives us an excellent opportunity to continue driving the iGaming industry with the best possible esports betting product. I am confident that our product will help FEG to enhance its position as a market leader whilst providing a significant boost to the quality of the services it brings to its customers.”

Polinský Tomáš, Fortuna Entertainment Group head of trading operations, commented: “Throughout our time working together, BETER has proven to be a reliable and highly effective partner. We are very pleased with the results we have already achieved together and we’re excited to be taking our collaboration to the next level, to ensure we are offering our customers the very best solutions available. We expect plenty more achievements and successes on the market with the professionals at BETER by our side.”

