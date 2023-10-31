BETER enters new partnership with Kaizen Gaming

The company adds proprietary tournaments to the operator’s offering in a new deal facilitated by the global B2B marketplace.

Press release.- BETER has recently added Kaizen Gaming to its ever-expanding roster of partners. This addition of another top-tier operator was supported by Betbazar, the global B2B iGaming marketplace.

As per the partnership, Kaizen Gaming will receive access to BETER’s esports and sports content. It includes the world-renowned Setka Cup table tennis and fan-favorite ESportsBattle tournaments. Additional disciplines will also be added soon.

BETER provides its sports and esports tournaments with 24/7 live streaming and covers over 44,000 monthly events. It combines up-to-the-minute live data and odds to provide an immersive, exciting betting experience that is unparalleled within the industry.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO at BETER, said: “Kaizen Gaming, with their industry-leading brands Betano and Stoiximan, is one of the most successful operators with an internationally renowned reputation, and we are thrilled to start collaborating with their team.”

He then added: “We believe that our wide range of engaging esports and sports betting content perfectly complements their existing products and will elevate their offering to the next level.”

Chuck Robinson, CRO at BETER, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Kaizen Gaming to our expanding group of partners. Our content offering, including both sports and esports, is some of the most exciting on the market, and working with a partner that is as established as Kaizen Gaming will help us take our products to even more players than ever before.

“Kaizen Gaming has a significant presence in various important international markets, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.“

Christos Tzalavras, senior director of Sports & CX at Kaizen Gaming, said: “Our aim at Kaizen Gaming is to provide our players with the most engaging and dynamic content available, and by partnering with BETER, we are enhancing our portfolio and our offering to all customers.”

He also stated: “BETER`s content is a proven hit with audiences, and we can’t wait to work closely with them and expand our partnership even further in the near future.“

Lastly, Max Sevostianov, COO at BETBAZAR, said: “We’re excited to welcome Kaizen Gaming to our growing network of partners, with the valuable support of Betbazar. This collaboration signals a significant step in redefining the igaming landscape.“

