BETER doubles down on LatAm with Peru certification

BETER is now certified by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru, adding a new country to its coverage.

Provider’s full suite of esports and sports content is now available to operators in the growing market.

Press release.- BETER has strengthened its position in Latin America by being certified as a service provider in Peru. This certification enables BETER to supply its content, including live streaming, data, and odds, to leading operators in the Peruvian market interested in the provider’s offerings.

BETER, which has been providing its suite of products, including its proprietary ESportsBattle and Setka Cup table tennis tournaments to operators in Latin American markets over the past few years, and is now certified by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru, adding a new country to its coverage.

This means that licensed operators in Peru can offer the provider’s superior high-value content to their players, elevating the player experience with round-the-clock betting opportunities which in turn allows them to tap into lucrative audiences such as Millennials and Gen Z.

BETER arranges over 45,000 monthly events across eight esports and sports disciplines, providing an unrivalled betting experience that combines 24/7 streaming, real-time data, and odds with sustained 7.5 per cent + margin retention. All of these specifics ensure the best value for operators and their players.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said: “Being certificated as a service provider in Peru really strengthens our position in the growing and thriving LatAm region where our content is already performing incredibly well for operators with players drawn to the fast betting experiences we offer.

“This certification proves that we are a well-established, reliable, and reputable betting content provider and will absolutely help us secure big-name partnerships across the market. It also forms part of our wider plans for LatAm where we intend to be a major content provider to all operators.”

Valeria Tarchynska, chief legal officer at BETER, added: “Receiving certification from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru is a significant milestone for BETER and recognises the quality and integrity of the content we provide.

“Applying for and securing certifications is a tough task, and this has only been possible due to the dedicated work of our legal team and reliable local partner, Salazar & Zúñiga law firm. We are really proud to have secured this approval to now be able to deploy our content with operators in Peru.”