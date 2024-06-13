BETER names Maksym Vitushko as Sports General Manager

Maksym Vitushko joins the in-demand next-gen content provider to spearhead its sports arm as the business continues to establish itself as a leading supplier to operators in global markets.

Press release.- BETER has strengthened its Sports division with the appointment of Maksym Vitushko as General Manager.

Maksym is a highly experienced business executive having spent more than 14 years in various c-suite positions at leading companies in the FMCG sector as well as national media holdings.

He has proved to be highly successful at developing new businesses and rebuilding and improving large systems while managing teams of up to 2,500 people.

He will bring this expertise and experience to BETER, where he will be responsible for further developing its Sports division, encompassing table tennis, basketball, and ping pong. This includes defining goals, developing and deploying strategies and driving growth.

Maksym has also been tasked with enhancing operational excellence at the company, which involves adding new sports disciplines to its growing portfolio, amplifying existing disciplines including its flagship Setka Cup table tennis tournaments, onboarding new operator partners, and pushing BETER into new markets.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said: “Maksym has an incredibly strong background in transforming local and international companies and we are thrilled to be able to leverage his experience and expertise as we push ahead with our goal of becoming a leading, global fast-paced betting content and data provider.

“We have ambitious expansion plans for 2024 and the years to follow, and Maksym will undoubtedly help us achieve the goals we have set in our strategy.

“That we are able to attract such a high calibre executive to BETER shows just how far we have come in a short space of time and stands as evidence of our strong position within the industry. With Maksym onboard, we can now take this to the next level.”

See also: BETER strikes partnership with SportyBet

Maksym Vitushko, sports general manager at BETER, added: “I am delighted to have joined BETER and to be a part of a sports team that has already achieved great things, including building such a prominent and in-demand product as the Setka Cup.

“I have the experience and knowledge to take on this role and the responsibilities that come with it and to bring value to BETER as it continues to establish itself as the leading provider of next-gen content to operators in the global online betting industry.

“I’m incredibly proud to be playing a part in BETER’s journey and look forward to working with the team to not only achieve but exceed our goals.”