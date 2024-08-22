BETER deploys its fast-betting content with Codere

BETER's ESportsBattle tournaments set the benchmark for esports betting, offering more than 35,000 events per month with up to 50 markets per event.

Through this agreement, the company will supply the operator with its ESportsBattle tournaments.

Press release.- BETER and Codere, a prominent online and retail sportsbook operator in Spain and Latin America, have finalised a significant deal for BETER to provide Codere with its ESportsBattle tournaments.

The ESportsBattle tournaments, offered by BETER, are renowned in the esports betting industry, featuring over 35,000 events monthly with up to 50 markets per event. These tournaments are accompanied by 24/7 live streaming and offer an average margin of 7.5 per cent+ for operators, aiming to provide continuous betting action for bettors.

The ESportsBattle tournaments cover a wide range of sports, and Codere will initially offer eFootball and eBasketball with the option to incorporate additional disciplines such as eHockey and CS2 in the future.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO at BETER, said: “We are delighted to add Codere to our growing roster of big-name operators using our fast-betting content to engage the next generation of players and deliver the betting experiences they are seeking.

“Our esports products offer non-stop betting on the most popular disciplines such as eFootball and eBasketball, which Codere can now use to strengthen its content offering to players.”

See also: BETER doubles down on LatAm with Peru certification

Chuck Robinson, CRO at BETER, added: “Codere is a high calibre operator with large, loyal player bases in competitive markets such as Europe and LatAm. At the heart of its offering is quality content, and this deal ensures it can offer proven fast-betting content to its players.

“We are pleased to begin our collaboration with their team on enhancing the betting experience and providing more new players with our premium content.”

Sergio Garcia, sportsbook operations manager at Codere, said: “BETER has quickly become the leading provider of fast-betting content, and we wanted to leverage the demand for its ESportsBattle series by offering it to our players.

“BETER’s existing products are second to none, and we are already seeing high levels of engagement from our players. Our teams are looking forward to fruitful results soon.”