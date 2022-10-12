BETER appoints Evgeniy Bekker as Esports general manager

This new role will allow the company to continue strengthening its Esports vertical.

Press release.- Industry-leading provider of next-gen betting content and gaming solutions BETER has appointed Evgeniy Bekker as Esports General Manager, a newly created role. The appointment will allow BETER to continue strengthening its Esports vertical to meet the company’s growth potential and ambitious market expansion plans.

Bekker initially joined BETER’s management team as Chief Trading Officer in 2020, taking an active role in scaling the company’s sky-rocketing growth and success of its next-gen betting product and solutions.

With an established industry reputation as an iGaming heavyweight with in-depth knowledge of all aspects of sportsbook management, Bekker’s unmatched passion for Esports will be a driving force for BETER’s success in the sector.

Esports has been a key strategic initiative for BETER. Today BETER Esports covers 40,000 events of tier 1-3 tournaments annually and over 28,000 matches every month of EsportsBattle and Virtual eComp 24/7 tournaments.

The company’s product suite has been supplemented by the securing of official data through a partnership with the world’s leading supplier for live Esports data Bayes Esports.

Commenting on his appointment, Evgeniy Bekker said: “I’m proud to take on this role as Esports general manager. Esports has catapulted into the mainstream in the last few years and is rapidly challenging traditional sports as a top discipline across all gaming verticals. BETER has a unique approach to esports. We’ve created a next-gen product offering with a wide range of options for players to choose from across many Esports titles and disciplines. I have full confidence that our team will unlock the full potential of Esports betting and offer our partners something very exciting.”

Bekker’s appointment reflects the company’s roadmap for intensive development of the eSports vertical, and its intention to become the supplier of choice for operators seeking to cater to the next generation of bettors.