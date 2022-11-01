BetConstruct shares the ultimate guide to creating a gambling website

BetConstruct tells customers everything they need to know about how to start creating a gambling website for themselves.

Press release.- The iGaming industry has seen steady growth over the past few years, with more and more operators entering the online gambling stage, and it is projected to reach US$153bn by 2030. This means that staying ahead of the competition and being different from the rest is becoming increasingly difficult.

To get the most out of a gambling website, BetConstruct has created a complete guide on the steps to enter the world of online gambling.

What is a Gambling Website?

Gambling is among the most popular types of pleasure or pastime on the Internet. A gambling website is an online platform that allows users to bet on various sports events or casino games. It is also a form of entertainment for many people who enjoy playing games of chance.

Nowadays, gambling sites have become more than just a place to gamble and more than just sites for browsing. Due to the fact that they are multi-faceted and provide many services, they are considered a one-stop shop for gambling.

A gambling website can refer to mobile applications and desktop applications. It can be an essential sports betting app or a more advanced online gaming ecosystem that includes live streaming, in-game betting and a virtual reality casino.

What are the Benefits of a Gambling Website?

New and exciting gambling methods are made possible by technological advances, and more people are flocking to online gambling. Given the explosive growth of the gambling industry, gambling websites offer a full range of benefits

Your target audience is wider

Unlike traditional land-based gambling, where customers are mostly limited to locals, a gambling website expands your target audience to the whole world or at least to places where online gambling is legal.

Finer selection of offers

One of the gambling websites’ many advantages is offering thousands of services besides sports betting and casino games. Because the cloud is virtually limitless, nothing stops you from growing endlessly in the digital world.

More convenient for players

Players love gambling websites since they can play their favourite games and bet on their favourite sports without leaving the comfort of their homes. They can play from anywhere with only an internet connection and their devices, be it a mobile phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

Lower costs

Running a gambling website is much more cost-effective than running a land-based gambling business. When you buy a domain, it’s a one-time payment in most cases, and online gambling licences tend to be cheaper than regular licences. And of course, you do not need to pay for additional staff.

See also: Anna Shabazyan: “Market change will bring more educated operators”

How to Create a Gambling Website?

When you are creating your own gambling website, there are actually several ways to do it:

Gather an in-house team to develop the website from scratch Give over development and design responsibilities to a third-party company Order a website on a professional platform from a B2B iGaming company

Let’s take a look at each separate case to see which option suits you better.

In-house Team

You get maximum control over the development process when you develop a gaming website from scratch. However, this approach is also the most time-consuming and most expensive of all listed here.

First, you need to find a team leader who knows how to create a gaming website, as the site’s back office has a particular architecture. The website should also be compatible with various third-party software such as payment processors, gaming and betting content, etc.

An in-house solution is only recommended if you have a solid budget and development time. The process can take 12-18 months before the website is rolled out and will be expensive. And unfortunately, in most cases, in-house development does not justify the effort invested.

Outsource

In terms of price, this approach is somewhere in between. When working with a contractor, you can agree on the terms of deployment. You can also understand the cost of development, which allows you to plan your expenses on a global scale. However, this ideal model will only work if the contracting company can deploy the product in a timely manner. Deadlines often shift when it comes to projects of this scale and complexity.

Platform from a B2B iGaming Company

This is one of the most favourable approaches to creating gambling websites. In this case, you don’t have to provide even one line of code because you are renting professional software.

Such solutions are usually offered by gambling aggregator companies willing to provide a ready-to-launch website with gaming content and built-in payment systems of your choice.

Let’s see why it’s the favourite choice for creating websites.

Ordering a website on a professional platform from a B2B iGaming company is the most time and resource-saving of all listed above. Most of these sites are really worth the money because professionals develop them. Any of these aggregator companies can improve the quality of their platform by using the performance metrics provided by their clients’ websites. It means that the platform-based website will probably receive regular updates.

One of the best gaming and betting website builders is SpringBuilder, a drag-and-drop website builder that provides tools to easily create online gambling websites and manage them without any technical skills.

It provides impressive tools for creating new pages, launching a news or advertising section, creating landing pages and advertising banners, as well as a set of SEO tools to optimise your website for search engines. Moreover, the website builder also provides gaming content, including online casino software and sports betting software.

Important Features for Gambling Website

There are so many gambling websites out there nowadays that in order to create a competitive website with better prospects, your website needs to have some must-have features.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the factors to help you avoid some pitfalls that can quickly turn your players away from the site.

Registration & profile management

To start gambling, the users should firstly sign in to the website. It’s essential to offer users several options for signing in via phone number, email or social media account. And for a higher security level, the user should log in to their account every time.

Payment systems

In order to show that your site is a trustworthy, reputable place, it requires easy deposit and withdrawal options. It is better to offer users several payment options to choose from. In addition, you can set limits on the minimum and maximum amounts that can be cashed out at once.

24/7 customer support

Good customer service is the backbone of any business, and gambling sites are no exception. There are a few things that customers expect from gambling sites, such as 24/7 availability, quick responses to their queries, and of course, friendly and helpful support representatives.

Security

Security is fundamental in gambling, and players should never feel insecure when using your website. You should do everything to ensure that your customers’ personal information remains safe and protected.

Bonus system

To engage your customer, you must structure flexible and varied bonus offers. Bonuses not only diversify gambling but also make the process more exciting. You can offer bonuses for signing up, bonuses for playing a specific game, and so on.