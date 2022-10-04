Anna Shabazyan: “Market change will bring more educated operators”

The regional director for Latin America at BetConstruct told Focus Gaming News the latest details about its participation in G2E Vegas 2022.

Exclusive interview.- Companies in the gaming industry have already begun the countdown to the next edition of G2E Las Vegas. Looking ahead to the next exhibition, which will take place from October 11 to 13, Anna Shabazyan, regional director for Latin America at BetConstruct, spoke with the Focus Gaming News team. The executive of the software company anticipated the novelties that the firm will exhibit at stand 4818 while reviewing the current situation of the sports betting market in the run-up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

What do you think is the difference between G2E Las Vegas and other exhibitions in the sector?

G2E Las Vegas is the biggest show in North America in magnitude compared to Ice London only, which is held in Europe. G2E is the one place that brings together people, products, and ideas to drive the business forward and define the future of gaming.

Based on its brilliant reputation and success, we can consider G2E the main and the most important trade show. It is always successful both for the providers and the operators in the market.

BetConstruct always surprises the attendees with renovated booths at every show. What will be the company’s proposal for this event?

Yes, that’s true. This time the booth design is made around the FIFA World Cup 2022. Each product has its own design, but the main idea refers to Qatar 2022. Besides the design, we are trying to create a real environment for showcasing our products.

How do you specifically perceive the sports betting industry for the next World Cup?

We are fortunate to be able to leverage our international relationships and multiple business partners to help facilitate their entree into the highly regulated and specific North American Market.

2023 will bring new regulations to more states. Some may start providing even more freedom compared to states like New Jersey. Understanding the forthcoming legislative infrastructure, as well as perfecting our products and services, are the main goals for the year when it comes to the North American region.

The operator’s profile is important too. There are land casinos, lotteries and tribes, for instance. That goes to show that each business requires an individual approach, and our business models reflect this idea.

BetConstruct has special package types covering the demands and interests of each profile, including the most important services: B2B and B2C support, risk, trading, marketing and land-based solutions.

What opportunities does the company find within the framework of the new Latin American markets that are opening up in this segment?

During the upcoming year, a lot of new regulations will take place in Latin America, which will affect significantly the market quality. The type of operators will also be shifted. If previously the small operators could easily enter the market without business projections and marketing plans, the market change will bring more educated operators, having a direct influence on market growth.

For a company like BetConstruct, it will also provide an opportunity to use not only products but also marketing services and tools for making more comprehensive offers.

In this framework, what novelties does BetConstruct have in its pipeline?

BetConstruct is constantly evolving both commercially and regarding our products. This includes constant improvement of partner experience, working on our BME platform and expanding the wide portfolio of igaming solutions. Moreover, ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2022, BetConstruct has initiated a multi-profile offer providing the operators with a truly exceptional experience and a unique chance to make the biggest football event.