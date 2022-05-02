Spin to Win allows an unlimited number of players and non-stop gameplay.

Press release.- BetConstruct expands its Virtual Sports portfolio with Spin to Win game, which is a simple virtual bet-on game that stands out with its own specifics. This game of luck is based on the RNG system.

Each new game round starts every 3 minutes, which is configurable per partner’s need. There are 5 betting markets in the game, such as number, colour, sector, dozen and even/odd. All these are displayed in the paytable to the right of the wheel.

Our virtual roulette primarily runs on software for betshops, yet web and mobile versions will soon be available with a fully responsive design. Spin to Win, while being fully automated and involving zero human component, allows an unlimited number of players and non-stop gameplay, resulting in high profits for the operators’ business.

This lucrative solution of Virtual Sports stands a good chance of becoming a favourite entertainment and delivering effective results.

Focused mainly on the African market, the game provides fertile soil for the advancement of virtual sports in the region. As more and more African players find bigger attraction in virtuals, with Spin to Win, alongside 9 other virtual sport types, BetConstruct’s operators will receive a solid channel for revenue generation.

