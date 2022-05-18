BetConstruct Organises To Harmony Promotion

To Harmony is a four-month campaign all prepared to increase the business development prospects of operators.

Press release.- BetConstruct implements one of its inexhaustible ideas. To make the summer memorable for its partners, the company is launching a four-month To Harmony promotion starting May 23.

This is a network promotion for BetConstruct’s 3rd party providers CreedRoomz, PopOK and Pascal Gaming, with the intention of serving as a gateway to their business growth.

The unique point of the whole event is the frequency of the tournaments, which start every 4 hours with real-time updates. After a while, the wonder wheel, rewards and jackpots join in, with more players competing for the share of a total guaranteed prize pool of €2.5m.

Each day will be brightened with Tournaments, Wonder Wheels, WINback rewards and Jackpot Drops, which will bring a new thrilling gaming experience to life and attract players. All they need to do is to place real money bets on CreedRoomz, PopOK and Pascal Gaming providers’ games and enjoy the process to the fullest.

To Harmony is a campaign all prepared to increase the business development prospects of operators, enabling them to thrive in the industry and expand their footprint. As BetConstruct’s previous promotions have proven to be prosperous, this great initiative will be a huge success for the company’s partner operators as well.

On the other hand, GO+Bet went live in Poland with BetConstruct’s platform last month.

The Armenian solutions provider continues to add allies who choose its range of services for their businesses. This time the Polish bookmaker GO+Bet has chosen BetConstruct’s outstanding platform and complete sports betting offer as a cornerstone of their operation.

What BetConstruct has to offer is a complete sports betting platform with an all-inclusive operator back office and 120+ event types in Sportsbook for every taste. The range includes traditional sports alongside 9 types of virtuals and an extensive suite of Esports with player-facing features and top demanded games. Naturally, all are developed and monitored in-house by BetConstruct.