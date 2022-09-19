BetConstruct introduces Android SportsBook App v3

Android SportsBook Application v3 is designed to improve the usability of the app.

The newly developed Sportsbook App provides users with the full range of features.

Press release.- To help partners extend customer lifetime and achieve greater success in the industry, BetConstruct has successfully released the Android SportsBook App v3.

The application is a new version of the sportsbook that allows betting on the go. The newly developed Sportsbook App provides users with the full range of features which are available on the desktop version of Sportsbook, like signing up for an account, having live streaming, placing bets, making a deposit or withdrawing funds and participating in promotional offers.

All-in-one sports betting software provides users with over 70K live matches and 140K pre-match events every month, covering 120+ sports types available in 20+ languages, from football betting to tennis to volleyball and hockey.

Compared to the previous version, the updated app has a brand new, improved UI/UX and high stability. Fresh and improved functionalities have been added to the app with the intention to improve its performance. In the application, as well as on other platforms, all languages are available, and there is also a translation tool that provides customers the ability to make text/ content changes of their own.

The updated and simplified Android SportsBook Application v3 is designed to improve the usability of the app, increase user satisfaction and make their interaction much easier and more efficient, thus increasing operator revenue.

