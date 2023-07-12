BetConstruct deploys iGB L!VE on Metaverse

BetConstruct, in collaboration with PandaMR, has made iGB L!VE available on Metaverse.

Press release.- BetConstruct has designed a Metaverse environment for the partners attending the iGB L!VE 2023 expo. This one-of-a-kind platform makes the partners’ stands available on Metaverse, offering 24/7 direct chat with the sales representatives via their fully trained HOORY AI assistants, ready to answer all their queries.

Within the international expo, all the guests will be able to visit the exclusive virtual stands of BetConstruct, FeedConstruct, and CreedRoomz to get all the necessary information, explore the current business directions and network with employees in virtual space.

