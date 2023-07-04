BetConstruct is launching the industry-first metaverse platform, BCverse

The new BCverse is a major step forward set to leverage the latest technology.

BetConstruct is introducing the very first igaming metaverse platform in the industry, BCverse, an ultimate gateway to the Metaverse realm.

Press release.- Constantly seeking new ways to bring innovation to the centre stage, BetConstruct, in cooperation with PandaMR, has built its comprehensive metaverse platform that will reshape the igaming industry, unveiling a digital universe with limitless possibilities.

BetConstruct, Fastex Ecosystem, as well as other SoftConstruct brands, will now have their platforms on Metaverse. Moreover, BetConstruct’s Metaverse version, BCverse, is already live with all its solutions.

The brand-new virtual environment offers a cutting-edge combination of gaming, networking, and commerce, providing its users with a unique all-in-one platform to communicate and conduct business online.

Along with that, the platform offers AI assistants that are able to answer all queries quickly and accurately 24/7 in over 100 languages. This initiative provides an unparalleled niche for all users to transfer their business into Metaverse, where all their ideas turn into real business solutions.

As an all-inclusive 3D recreation of BetConstruct, BCverse is a space where virtual reality seamlessly blends with real-life experiences, empowering all partners to transform and grow their businesses into a gateway of endless technological opportunities.

The evergrowing scope of products and services of BetConstruct are integrated into virtual spaces creating an immersive environment where every idea can take a real shape. The new BCverse is a major step forward set to leverage the latest technology and reestablish the way users perceive and interact with virtual reality.