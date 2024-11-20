Fast Track distinguished as a Great Place to Work certified tech company

The company obtained this recognition for the third consecutive year.

Press release.- Fast Track announced that it has been certified by Great Place to Work as one of the best employers in the technology sector for the third consecutive year.

This prestigious recognition reflects employees’ positive feedback about their experience working at Fast Track, culminating in an impressive Trust Index of 88 per cent. Fast Track has earned this certification for three consecutive years for its European offices, beginning with its Malta office in 2022, then adding Sweden in 2023, and now Spain in 2024.

Fast Track’s score is above the benchmark for Great Place to Work organisations in the IT Software and Solutions space, showing dedication to building a world-class work environment across offices. This achievement reflects the leadership team’s commitment to a positive, thriving culture as the company continues its high-growth journey.

Jenny Arnell, Chief People Officer of Fast Track, said: “We are committed to staying a world-class employer, and this certification reaffirms our efforts to attract and retain the best talent. Our focus on listening to employee feedback and having an inclusive and supportive environment enables our team to thrive, ultimately benefiting our partners and the company as a whole. The work is never over, and we’re dedicated to using our team’s feedback to keep making Fast Track a place where people can genuinely envision a truly rewarding career.“

Linda Löfman, Senior Consultant, Great Place to Work, commented: “Being a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row reflects how much Fast Track values its people and culture. I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with their Leadership Team, and their focus on fairness, transparency, and developing leaders from within truly sets them apart. Fast Track’s commitment to its people makes them a standout in the tech industry.”

Fast Track employees, with a 100 per cent survey participation rate, appreciated the company’s sense of camaraderie, with a welcoming community and a fun, supportive atmosphere. Employees also valued fair treatment across sexual orientation, race, age, and gender, with equitable opportunities, appreciation, and pay. Management was seen as impartial, with decisions and promotions based on merit.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO of Fast Track, said: “Fast Track is a people-centric business, and our employees are the engine of everything we do. I am honoured by this recognition, which highlights our commitment to attracting and keeping top talent. One of our strategic pillars is to grow our leaders from within, and we are achieving this by empowering our team and fostering an amazing organisational culture.”

Research by Great Place to Work indicates that job seekers are significantly more likely to find great managers at certified workplaces. Professionals in these environments are also more likely to feel excited about coming to work and perceive fair compensation and promotional opportunities, enhancing their overall satisfaction and life quality.