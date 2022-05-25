BetConnections enters into a partnership with Jackpot Software

This partnership promotes Jackpot Software’s games to new markets.

Press release.- Jackpot Software specializes in developing creative casino games for gambling lovers. People adore this company’s products for their high quality and interesting content. That’s why the company is constantly increasing the number of its official partners. Now the brand has got a new partner, which is quite important for Jackpot Software’s flourishing – an aggregator BetConnections.

Jackpot Software’s COO Pegah Firozzi said: “I’m very delighted with this partnership that promotes our company’s games to new markets.”

At the same time Jesus Campos, a BetConnections’ CEO, announced: “I’m proud of being able to offer the Jackpot Software’s GLI-19 certified games to our clients.”

