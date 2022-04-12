Jackpot Software participates in ICE London

The event takes place from today, Tuesday April 12 to Thursday April 14.

Press release.- Jackpot Software, a segment of the 27th Investment Group, will be present at one of the most important and prestigious gaming event in the world.

This is ICE London, which takes place at ExCel London from today, Tuesday April 12th to Thursday April 14th. It brings together the great leaders of international companies.

After two years of the pandemic restrictions, the event will be in person, and thousands of the most prominent names in the area will also participate. In this opportunity, the Jackpot Software leaders will be present with the best online casino solutions.

