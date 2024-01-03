Betby to power Asian brand Fun88 in LatAm expansion

Betby anticipates that this partnership will contribute substantial satisfactions for both parties in alignment with the regulatory updates stemming from the highly dynamic Latin American region.

Press release.- Betby has expanded its footprint in Latin America by going live with the Fun88 brand in a new long-term partnership. Earlier this year Fun88 solidified its ties with Premier League football club Newcastle United as the club’s official Asian betting partner for the 2023/2024 season and beyond.

Fun88 carried out a thorough search for a sportsbook partner that would provide it with the level of freedom required for the operator to innovate and develop unique sports betting experiences in the LatAm landscape.

With a proven track record, Betby’s cutting-edge and flexible technology, coupled with official data feeds and an advanced suite of APIs will enable the brand to achieve its differentiation goals. The operator will also be able to leverage its access to the Betby.Games AI-generated content module and feed to drive its growth strategy in the region through unique content.

Betby anticipates that this partnership will contribute substantial satisfactions for both parties in alignment with the regulatory updates stemming from the highly dynamic Latin American region.

Chris Nikolopoulos, COO at Betby, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating: “Fun88 has established itself as a leading brand in the Asian market. With an experienced leadership team, and an ambitious growth strategy, Fun88 has all the ingredients Betby looks for in an operator.”

A spokesperson at Fun88 said: “We are excited about our partnership with Betby and look forward to bringing our passion and expertise for sports and betting to the Latin-American market. The overall quality and flexibility of Betby along with their dedicated team support makes us confident in this collaboration.”