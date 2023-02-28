Betby names Sergey Tsukanov as chief product officer

Tsukanov’s position at the company has been expanded.

Malta.- Betby has named Sergey Tsukanov as its chief product officer. The position expands his role at the company, where he is responsible for the risk management and trading teams. He joined the business in 2018 as head of sportsbook following stints at FortunaLive and Liga Stavok.

Tsukanov said: “I am excited to take on new challenges and drive even greater success for our organisation. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in an expanded capacity and look forward to working with everyone to build on our past successes and drive future growth.”

Betby now covers over 250 betting markets. In January, it opened a new office in Montenegro. At least 15 staff across a range of departments will be relocated to the office in the city of Budva, on the Adriatic Sea. It’s the company’s third office after Latvia and Malta. In 2022, the firm’s employees almost doubled to more than 80.

Last month, Betby also expanded its presence in Brazil through a deal with Aposta Gaming covering its esports games, including Betby.Games titles such as NBA 2K, Rocket League and eFighting.