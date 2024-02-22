Betby strengthens Bad Hombre Gaming partnership with multiple brand launches

It includes its AI-based sportsbook tools, which are made available to brands powered by the partnership.

Press release.- Betby has reinforced its partnership with Bad Hombre Gaming by launching multiple betting brands and having its AI-based sportsbook tools made available to all brands powered by the partnership.

Bad Hombre Gaming, a casino platform supplier specialising in crypto payments, utilises Betby’s sportsbook platform and the Betby Games eSports odds feed to power over 15 brands, with its brand portfolio further boosted with the launch of three further brands powered by the Betby sportsbook solution.

With Betby launching and showcasing its AI-based sportsbook tools in London, Bad Hombre Gaming also announced that it is planning to roll out these tools to its partner network. The sportsbook tools, branded by Betby as “AI Labs”, focus on churn and LTV prediction, bet recommendation, risk management automation, and a prompt-based BI Reporting system.

Christian Vuchev, head of operations at Bad Hombre Gaming said: “We’re pleased to strengthen our longstanding collaboration with Betby by not only launching a new brand but also integrating Betby’s innovative AI Labs tools.

“These tools will empower Bad Hombre Gaming to enhance the overall betting experiences through personalized features, predicting and reducing churn rates, and identifying high-value players in a reduced timeframe. All this whilst improving operational performance through automated risk management for quicker detection of suspicious activities for our operators.”

Moreover, Chris Nicolopoulos, chief commercial officer at Betby expressed: “The continued partnership between Bad Hombre Gaming and Betby, marked by further brand launches and the roll out of our proprietary AI-based sportsbook tools, showcases Betby’s steadfast commitment to enhancing the performance of its partners with the best solutions in the sportsbook landscape.

“In Bad Hombre Gaming we have found a partner with whom we share common values and ambitions, and we look forward to further strengthening the relationship going forward.”