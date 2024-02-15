Betby introduces odds for maximising cross-wagering opportunities

The new odds offering will cover all the rounds.

Addition of odds to new tournament format to maximise cross-wagering opportunities between live sports and esports.

Press release.- Betby, the innovative sportsbook supplier, has unveiled the introduction of a new tournament format to its Betby.Games esports odds feed reflecting the esports version of Europe’s continental top flight tournament.

The odds to the new esports tournament broaden the betting experience in between the current football match calendar and offers bettors with the opportunity to engage themselves by placing bets on the events and markets of an e-soccer tournament version of the zenith of European membership football.

The fast-paced contests ensure quick settlement of bets, allowing bettors to engage in numerous betting opportunities within short time spans.

Esports serves as a strong cross-selling tool for bookmakers mindful of the gaps in the live sports events calendar. Providing their fold of players with a comprehensive esports content calendar allowing for 24/7 content permits bookmakers to diversify their sportsbook revenue stream, whilst increasing the bettor’s ARPU and brand loyalty.

Kiril Nekrasov, head of Betby.Games said: “The Betby.Games esports feed always aims to craft its offer to align with ongoing tournaments and with actual teams’ setup, which significantly increases user involvement, whilst also contributing to the promotion of real sports tournaments.

“The new tournament format offers an exhilarating betting experience and allows operators to cross-sell and fully address the bettors’ interests. Leveraging the appeal of esports opens up new avenues for traditional sports betting operators to connect with and captivate a broader audience.”