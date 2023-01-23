BETBY opens new office in Montenegro

The sports betting supplier has announced that it will open an office in the city of Budva.

Montenegro.- The sports betting supplier BETBY has announced it will open an office in Montenegro. At least 15 staff across a range of departments will be relocated to the office in the city of Budva, on the Adriatic Sea. It will be the company’s third office after Latvia and Malta. In 2022, the firm’s employees almost doubled to more than 80.

Leonid Pertsovskiy, chief executive officer at BETBY, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our brand new office in Montenegro. In a gorgeous part of the country, it resonates with our ethos of creating work environments that our employees are proud of, and we’re confident it will add to what is set to be a fantastic 2023 for us.

“With it being a full-time office, as well as a space for staff to treat it as a ‘getaway’ destination, we can’t wait to fully utilize the benefits of our latest location, and look forward to growing further over the course of the year.”

In 2022, the Slovakian Ministry of Finance (MR-SF) and the country’s gambling regulator URHH hosted a study visit for their counterparts from Montenegro.

The Slovakian authorities hosted representatives from the Montenegro Ministry of Finance and Office for Gambling Regulation as part of a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) project. The visit aimed to explore ways to “enhance transparent and responsible management of public finances from gambling”.