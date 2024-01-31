Betby introduces eTennis and eHorse racing to its esports odds feed

Betby will be travelling to London to showcase its complete sportsbook solution.

These additions contribute to the expanding lineup of esports tournaments within Betby.Games, which now boasts a portfolio of 11 esports disciplines.

Press release.- Betby has unveiled the introduction of odds for two new tournaments to its Betby.Games esports odds feed, focusing specifically on eTennis and eHorse racing. Furthermore, the existing e-soccer bet offering will receive a significant boost with the inclusion of many events and markets from two localized leagues: Mexico’s Liga MX and the Venezuelan Liga FUTVE leagues.

The launch of the new events and markets comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Betby has secured regulatory approval from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) to provide its own eSports odds feed portfolio.

Both new offerings provide a continuous 24-hour stream of esports events. These additions contribute to the expanding lineup of esports tournaments within Betby.Games, which now boasts a portfolio of 11 esports disciplines.

The high-paced nature of the contests ensures rapid bet settlements and enables bettors to participate in multiple betting opportunities within relatively short time frames. The eTennis competition determines the winner by the best of 3 sets. Meanwhile, the eHorse racing events feature races lasting up to a minute, incorporating the traditional view of horse racing odds and offering various race distances, ranging from 800 to 2400 meters.

See also: Betby with significant growth in 2023, eyeing expanded footprint in 2024

Kirill Nekrasov, head of Betby.Games, commented: “The eSports odds feed has been meticulously crafted to deliver an exhilarating experience to tennis and horse racing enthusiasts. The solution provides an exciting betting experience alongside entertaining content, and our commitment to integrity ensures users can place their bets with utmost confidence.

“Available 24/7, our product seamlessly complements the esports vertical, and its fast-paced nature is designed to keep bettors thoroughly engaged.”

Betby will be travelling to London to showcase its complete sportsbook solution. The sportsbook supplier has already announced that it will also be launching a portfolio of AI-based sportsbook tools during ICE London. Operators are invited to visit its booth at S1-130 to engage with the company’s industry experts, and experience live product demonstrations.