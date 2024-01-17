Betby with significant growth in 2023, eyeing expanded footprint in 2024

The company is seeking to maintain the growth momentum throughout this year.

Press release.- Following a successful 2023 which culminated in the company winning the best online sportsbook award at the SiGMA Europe Awards, Betby is seeking to maintain the growth momentum throughout 2024 in terms of revenue, GGR, and new market entries.

With the innovative sportsbook supplier registering an increase of 270 per cent in terms of revenue and an increase of almost 250 per cent in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) when compared to the previous year, Betby’s chief executive officer Leonid Pertsovskiy indicated that whilst it is imperative for the company to maintain its positive growth trend, this must also be sustained with the company further expanding its current footprint.

Pertsovskiy stated: “One of our goals is to expand into the regulated European markets and as such work is already underway to be awarded the licences or certifications required for several markets. It is quite a long process which is dependent on many aspects such as requirements set by national regulators.”

Pertsovskiy further commented on the company’s Latin American growth plans. “Our eyes are not only set on the European market. We also have very ambitious plans to expand globally. Latin America is another such prime example where we want to position ourselves as the go-to sportsbook supplier for the region.”

Betby will be heading to London where it will showcase its sportsbook solution. Betby will also be unveiling a portfolio of AI-based tools during ICE London which focus mainly on churn and LTV prediction, risk management automation, sportsbook personalisation, as well as prompt-based business intelligence reporting.

Betby invites operators to visit its booth at S1-130 to engage with its team, experience live demonstrations, and discover how the company is shaping the future of the sportsbook industry.