Betby forges strategic partnership with Cactus Gaming

This partnership heralds the integration of Betby’s advanced sportsbook into Cactus Gaming’s platform, utilizing a shared API framework.

Press release.- Betby has unveiled a strategic alliance with Cactus Gaming. This partnership heralds the integration of Betby’s advanced sportsbook into Cactus Gaming’s platform, utilizing a shared API framework. As a result, the time-to-market for Cactus Gaming’s operator partners is significantly shortened, enabling them to launch the sportsbook within a matter of days.

United by a common commitment to innovation and excellence, Betby and Cactus Gaming aspire to redefine the landscape of igaming by setting new benchmarks for quality and pushing the boundaries of online betting.

According to Betby, this collaboration represents “a fusion of expertise, creativity, and ambition, with a collective goal to provide a first-class sports betting experience.”

Chris Nikolopoulos, Betby’s CCO, said: “We are thrilled about our collaboration with Cactus Gaming, which reaffirms Betby’s dedication to partnering with industry frontrunners. This strategic alliance enables us to extend Betby’s sportsbook solution and services to Cactus Gaming’s partners, enhancing their betting experiences by granting seamless access to the most current and exceptional sports content alongside cutting-edge technology. I am confident that both companies will realize substantial long-term advantages from this partnership.”

See also: Betby unveils new esports odds update for Europe’s top-flight football tournament

Tiago Silva, Cactus Gaming’s CRA, said: “We are thrilled to initiate this partnership with Betby. This collaboration empowers us to harness Betby’s vast expertise and state-of-the-art sportsbook solution, enabling us to deliver the ultimate sports betting experience to our partners in Latin America and worldwide. We anticipate that this partnership will set the stage for further innovative collaborations in the future.”