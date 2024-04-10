Betby unveils new esports odds update for Europe’s top-flight football tournament

The Betby.Games esports odds feed ensures round-the-clock content complimentary with streaming.

Press release.- Betby has rolled out an important odds update within its Betby.Games esports feed aimed at elevating player engagement within its esoccer offering.

Coinciding with the 2023/2024 season of Europe’s continental top-flight tournament, this update will feature real-sport championship draws for the quarterfinal stage matchups: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich; Real Madrid vs. Manchester City; Atlético Madrid vs. Dortmund; and PSG vs. Barcelona.

Subsequent odds updates will also be rolled out for all following competition stages.

The Betby.Games esports odds feed ensures round-the-clock content complimentary with streaming, allowing bookmakers to bolster their traditional esports content portfolio and address any gaps in the content calendar. The continuous update of the odds feed also provides players with fresh and relevant content allowing keeping their engagement alive well beyond the convenient 90-minute mark of traditional real-time sports.

Krill Nekrasov, head of Betby.Games noted: “We keep a close watch on all major tournament stage updates and adjust our esports feeds accordingly, ensuring that the Betby.Games offer remains concurrent with the ongoing European tournament activities. This strategic alignment ensures that betting enthusiasts are always at the heart of the action, enjoying a rapid matchplay betting experience.

“Understanding the importance of esports as a strong cross-selling tool, Betby.Games’ latest update addresses the need for continuous content in the face of the sporadic nature of live sports events.”