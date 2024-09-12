BETBY launches updated version of its Bet Builder feature

BETBY will be exhibiting its premium sportsbook solution and services at the upcoming SBC Summit.

The company aims to improve the betting experience with this new version of its Bet Builder.

Press release.- BETBY has unveiled an upgraded version of its Bet Builder feature, aimed at enhancing the experience for sports betting enthusiasts worldwide.

The Bet Builder from BETBY allows users to effortlessly combine various markets within the same match, enabling them to create unique, personalized bets based on their own analysis and preferences.

According to the company, what distinguishes BETBY’s Bet Builder is “its exceptional flexibility.” The latest version enables players to choose not only classic markets and common statistics like corners and bookings, which are common across all betting platforms, but also markets that depend on extensive statistical data. These include a range of options from offsides and shots on target to throw-ins and total shots at goal.

This enhanced flexibility allows players to combine multiple Bet Builder selections within a single match, spanning 11 sports, including four disciplines from esports.

Sergey Tsukanov, chief product officer at BETBY, commented: “This development reflects our dedication to providing our partners with the Sportsbook features they need to enhance their offerings.

“Our updated Bet Builder not only enhances the player experience but also creates new revenue opportunities for operators by attracting a wider audience. We are committed to continuous improvement and innovation to ensure a unique and profitable experience for our partners.”

BETBY will be exhibiting its premium sportsbook solution and services at the upcoming SBC Summit in Lisbon. To find out more about Betby, visit booth C640 or visit: https://betby.com/.