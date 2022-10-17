FBM and FBMDS lighted up the show at G2E Las Vegas

“Lights are on: Play like a champion!”, was the motto for this year’s edition of G2E Las Vegas.

Press release.- With the urge to impress the casino market across the globe at G2E Las Vegas from October 11th to 13th, to FBM® and FBMDS® this international trade show was a major success.

From engaging lights to productive meetings, these three days of the event were the perfect opportunity not only to strengthen bonds with actual and potential clients for both brands but also to showcase new and exclusive product launches.

Just like promised, it turns out that booth 2848 was impossible to be unseen. With a refreshed new booth with blasting lights and inviting spaces that attracted the audience, clients were able to try the newest bingo and slots games developed by FBM® in great cabinets and also FBMDS®’ great variety of online casino games.

The exciting multi-game slots product portfolio developed by FBM® under the FBM Xtreme® brand was very popular among event attendees. FBM Spin & Win delighted the clients and stakeholders with its new features, progressive jackpots and premium-quality graphics.

FBM® also brought a mix of six engaging bingos, combining the Progressive Series and Bingo Collection lines to provide memorable gaming sessions to the G2E Las Vegas visitors.

The FBMDS® debut was a success. The slots, video bingos and table games selection brought to G2E Las Vegas impressed booth visitors, reinforcing the affirmation of FBMDS® as a player capable of providing a set of engaging, customized, innovative and localized online casino games.

This year, FBM® proved that thinking outside the box always pays off. Luís Silva, head of people, interaction and brand at FBM® and FBMDS®, shares his thoughts about the event: “We could not be prouder of the effort every champion has put into this important event in order to pursue our vision for it and to be disruptive”.

The spokesman also highlights the success of the international trading show for both brands: “The lights may be off, but we will continue to play like champions” reinforces Luís Silva.

