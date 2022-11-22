bet365 launches sportsbook in Ghana

The UK-based operator has described the launch as a ‘landmark moment’.

Ghana.- The Stoke-on-Trent-based betting operator bet365 has announced the launch of a sportsbook in Ghana. It described the launch as a “landmark moment” and a major advance in its African presence. It said it had timed the launch around Ghana’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of a dedicated bet365 website for customers in Ghana. In a country with such a passion for sports, particularly football, we are excited to provide an unrivalled sports betting experience, with a key focus on both localised and international markets.

“It was our preferred location for our first launch into Africa, as one of the most highly regulated, and highly regarded betting markets on the continent. With the World Cup underway, we’re thrilled to deliver our In-Play product as well as a portfolio of tournament promotions for new and eligible customers across the country.”

The localised sportsbook is available through a web page and on iPhone and Android apps. It will offer betting markets on 75 sports and 600,000 international events. It will stream and offer in-play betting on the German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, NBA, NFL, NHL, baseball and international tennis.

Bet365 has been expanding internationally, also gaining a presence in the US. Meanwhile, other UK-based gaming operators have also made advances in Africa. The FTSE 100-listed Entain Plc has gone live with its first sports betting venture on the continent with the launch of its flagship international sportsbook brand, bwin, in Zambia.

In October, 888 announced the launch of its African joint venture, 888AFRICA, which is starting with licences in four East African countries: Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique as well as Zambia. It plans to expand further in the region.

The FTSE 250 gambling company, which now owns William Hill and Mr Green in Europe as well as SI Sportsbook in the US, announced the creation of 888AFRICA in March. It will initially have a minority stake but can increase this up to 100 per cent.