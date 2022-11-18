Entain launches bwin in Zambia

It’s Entain’s first foray into an African sports betting market.

Zambia.- The FTSE100-listed Entain Plc has launched its first sports betting venture in an African market. It’s launched its flagship international sportsbook brand, bwin, in Zambia. At a launch event at the Radisson Blu in Lusaka, the company said it was committed to promoting sports and tourism in the country.

Bwin Africa chief marketing officer Spencer Okach said: “We are thrilled to enter the Zambian market which has one of the most highly regarded regulatory environments on the African continent.

“We are extremely confident that our new Zambian customers will love the unparalleled bwin brand experience with its exciting line-up of thousands of betting markets and hundreds of games.”

Bwin is up and running now having already integrated with African mobile networks and payment providers Airtel and MTN. It says it will be the first sportsbook in Africa to promote the BetBlocker harm prevention app, which is designed to allow players to manage their access to betting and gaming.

Entain added that “bwin will build on the work of the Entain Foundation, with a commitment to make a positive impact on society by investing in responsible gambling and sustainability initiatives.” The company has previously said that it was also looking at a possible East African launch in Kenya.

In October, 888 announced the launch of its African joint venture, 888AFRICA, which is starting with licences in four East African countries: Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique as well as Zambia. It plans to expand further in the region.

The FTSE 250 gambling company, which now owns William Hill and Mr Green in Europe as well as SI Sportsbook in the US, announced the creation of 888AFRICA in March. It will initially have a minority stake but can increase this up to 100 per cent.

888AFRICA will pay a licence fee to 888 and its brands will be operated through a third-party technology platform. It said its products and content would be designed to meet local preferences. Its offering is available in Swahili, Portuguese and English.