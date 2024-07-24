bet365 launches in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has greenlit the launch.

US.- bet365 launched its sports betting and casino services in Pennsylvania on Monday (July 22) after receiving final approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). This launch is in partnership with Presque Isle Downs Casino and covers bet365’s online sportsbook and online casino.

The new betting platforms are accessible at pa.bet365.com for sports betting and casino.pa.bet365.com for casino games. Pennsylvania is the 11th state for bet365 after Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We enthusiastically welcome new and eligible bettors from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the entire Keystone State as they join the bet365 experience, which features offerings like amazing Bet Boosts, the fastest In-Game product and unique Same Game Parlays.”

Gary Hendricks, Presque Isle Downs & Casino VP & GM, added: “We are looking forward to our partnership with the world’s largest online gambling company. bet365 will bring a unique betting experience for online gamblers throughout all of Pennsylvania.”