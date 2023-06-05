bet365 debuts in Iowa

The operator secured market access through a deal with the Casino Queen Marquette.

US.- Iowa sports betting market has added another sportsbook as bet365 debuts in the state. bet365 secured market access through an agreement with the Casino Queen Marquette, one of Iowa’s riverboat casinos. It’s the operator’s fifth US state after launching in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

In January, the venue received approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to move from the Mississippi River to land. Casino Queen Marquette also owns the Q Sportsbook app.

In April, Iowa’s sports betting handle was $172.6m, down 2.7 per cent year-on-year and down 25.8 per cent from the $232.6m wagered in March of this year. Of the total, $157.5m was wagered online, and the remaining $15.1m with retail sportsbooks.

Revenue was $14.1m, up 13.7 per cent from the same period in April 2022 and 29.2 per cent less than the $19.9m generated in March. Online betting generated $13.4m and retail $675,249.

Betway, bet365 and FanDuel join IBIA for Canadian educational programme

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) will work with betting operators in Canada to fund an athlete education programme. Operators Betway, bet365, and FanDuel will invest at least CA$300,000 (US$219,830) to provide guidance to athletes on match-fixing and sports betting fraud.

The announcement was made at the Symposium on Competition Manipulation and Gambling in Sport event in Toronto. The firms plan to launch the programme in the second half of 2023. It will include face-to-face athlete training, an e-learning portal, an anonymous reporting app and awareness-raising material.