Bet3000 and Merkur eSolutions announce a new agree cooperation

Through the integration of Merkur eSolutions, sports betting fans are able to sign up for fixed and online sports betting services provided by Bet3000 and the e-wallet “paylado”.

Press release.- Register quickly, effect deposits and withdrawals simply, and have fun online while gaming, betting or even e-shopping – Merkur eSolutions’ successful motto is now being introduced at betting provider Bet3000.

The company is currently in the process of rolling out the Merkur eSolutions portfolio at the betting provider’s approximately 300 venues.

With the integration of Merkur eSolutions, sports betting fans can register quickly and easily for Bet3000’s land-based and online sports betting offering as well as for the “paylado” e-wallet.

Afrim Gajraku, CEO of Bet3000 Entertainment GmbH, says: “Merkur eSolutions has allowed us to significantly optimise our payment method separation in compliance with the legal framework. The hardware and software solutions contribute immensely to making our offering even more customer-friendly and attractive.”

Thomas Bone, CEO of Merkur Online Divisions B2B, is also pleased about the new collaboration: “That Bet3000 as one of Germany’s leading betting providers has chosen Merkur eSolutions is proof of our strong omnichannel offering and at the same time a big milestone for us.”

In December 2022, Bet3000’s licence to organise sports betting was renewed until 2027. During registration at the eSolutions terminal and subject to approval, Bet3000 customers also receive access to the paylado e-wallet.

This allows them to quickly and easily make cash deposits into their e-money account in the sports betting shop or at the paylado-compatible Merkur eSolutions hardware, which they can then use to place their next online bet.

Rupert Kainzbauer, CEO of Euro Payment Group (EPG), explains: “Paylado makes it possible to convert cash and carry out e-money transactions in the blink of an eye – and it’s uncomplicated and secure.”

EPG has been part of the Gauselmann Group since 2014 and is responsible for the innovative paylado e-wallet. “The future belongs to secure and customer-friendly e-wallet solutions,” Kainzbauer adds.

Thomas Bone concurs, concluding: “Towards the end of last year, the transnational gambling supervision system LUGAS added paylado to its list of approved payment services.

“With the multitude of dubious e-wallet solutions on the market, we are proving once again that a reputable offering, as well as player and consumer protection, come as standard with us. The challenge is to maintain this high standard and at the same time create a customer-friendly product portfolio. Bet3000 has recognised this and therefore chose us.”