MediaTroopers appoints Jonathan Sprung as business development manager

US.- The digital marketing agency MediaTroopers has named Jonathan Sprung as its new business development manager. Bringing industry experience in the affiliation and igaming markets, Sprung will be responsible for driving traffic and developing new opportunities.

He has worked as a senior affiliate manager at Fubo Gaming, VP of operations at Star Fantasy Leagues and affiliate manager at PointsBet. He also worked as a senior consultant at JAS Consulting.

Shmulik Segal, MediaTroopers CEO and co-founder said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the MediaTroopers team. His industry experience in the affiliation and iGaming markets is a welcome addition to the company. Also, his expertise and management style will help the company grow alongside the ever-expanding legal US gambling market.

“More and more states are opening to the idea of regulated sports betting and casino gambling, so we are confident that Jonathan can help lead us forward at the forefront of business development as we launch in new states and legal gambling markets.

“With Jonathan’s extensive experience in affiliation and business development, his addition to the team will propel MediaTroopers towards greater heights. His expertise will enable MediaTroopers to further establish itself as a dominant force in the industry. We eagerly anticipate continued growth and success, with Jonathan playing a vital role as a valuable member of our team.”

Last year, MediaTroopers launched activities in Maryland. The firm received a licence from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency for its sports betting and casino services.