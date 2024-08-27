EGT and Gaming IQ seal a new collaboration in Africa for Star Casino in Kampala

Star Casino, located in Uganda’s capital city Kampala, is the next establishment in Africa to have been entirely supplied with EGT’s machines.

EGT is the first manufacturer to have its products installed at Star Casino Kampala.

Press release.- The brand-new Star Casino, located in Uganda’s capital city Kampala, which opened doors in the middle of July, is the next establishment in Africa to have been entirely supplied with EGT‘s machines.

This is another successful project of Gaming IQ and the Bulgarian manufacturer of gaming equipment in the region, as a result of which the visitors to the casino have the opportunity to enjoy slot cabinets and games from the most preferred product series of EGT.

Along with the well-known Super Premier 75 and G 27-27 St, the General models G 50 V St, G 50 C St and G 50 J2 St will make their debut in the country. They will captivate players with the perfect combination of modern attractive design and great comfort during play. The cabinets will reveal the enthralling world of Red, Green and Fruits General multigames, as well as the Gold, Fruits and Red Collection mixes.

Star Casino’s customers are the first on the continent to try another top performer of EGT: the absolute jackpot bestseller Bell Link, which will add even more thrill to the game, offering them numerous additional opportunities to win and have fun. The slot variety will be complemented by the popular Lady’s Cards jackpot.

Thanks to EGT’s casino management system Spider the managers of Star Casino are able to organize the daily activities in the establishment more efficiently and provide their customers with even better gaming experience.

Lilia Georgieva, director of EGT Tanzania, said: “We are proud to be the first manufacturer to have their products installed at Star Casino Kampala and I believe that they will reap enormous success among the local gaming audience.

“I am very excited that with our partners from Gaming IQ we managed to carry out one more ambitious project that is yet to unfold its huge potential, and we are already looking to the next casinos that we will modernize together, making them a centre of attraction to fans of high-quality slot entertainment not only from Africa but from other continents as well.”

Delcho Petrov from Gaming IQ also expressed his positive expectations regarding the new partnership with EGT: “We are very grateful for the completion of this beautiful project and for the great support and collaboration from EGT. Star Casino is now outstanding from its competitors with the latest and greatest, most successful products of EGT. As we are expanding our Company we look forward to our upcoming projects and collaboration with EGT.”