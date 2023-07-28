Belgian regulator warns operators to use preventative messages

A new decree requires operators to display messages across all communications.

Belgium.- The Belgian Gambling Commission has issued a final reminder to operators about new rules requiring the addition of a new “mandatory preventative message” across all communications. The rule was introduced in a decree that came into force at the start of this month.

The regulator stressed that the rule applies to existing communications as well as new ones. The decree bans all forms of gambling advertising and requires operators to add the message “gambling is addictive” to any previous communications still visible to consumers. The new message replaces the previous tagline “please play in moderation”.

All communications must also mention the website of the Belgian gambling self-exclusion scheme, www.stopoptijd.be.

Belgium’s new gambling decree

The new ban on gambling ads covers TV, radio, online (including social media) cinema, traditional press, posters in public places and personalised advertising. Sports sponsorship will be added to the ban from July 2025, allowing clubs to fulfil existing agreements.

Belgium’s royal decree also raised the minimum age for all gambling from 18 to 21, bringing sports betting and bingo in line with the age limit for casinos.

