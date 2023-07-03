Gambling operators lose appeal against Belgian advertising ban

Belgium’s ban on gambling adverts came into force on Saturday.

Belgium.- A group of gambling operators and sports teams has lost its legal challenge against Belgium’s ban on gambling ads, which came into force on Saturday (July 1). The group had challenged the royal decree, which imposes a phased ban with TV, radio and print gambling advertising now banned and sports sponsorship to follow in four years.

Top-level football and ice hockey leagues, the Pro League and the BeNe League, joined gambling operators in the appeal. However, the Tournai Court of First Instance rejected the appeal, finding that the decree was lawful. It said the ban on sponsorship by 2028 gives sports teams time to adapt.

Other cases had been brought at 11 other regional courts, including by Club Brugge, Cercle Brugge, KV Kortrijk, KRC Genk, Napoleon Games and OH Leuve, RFC Seraing, Standard Liège, Racing Molenbeek, Brussels Basketball, Continuum Sports Belgium and Golden Palace. However, they were all passed to Tournai to be handled as a single case.

Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne said: “I am pleased that the judge confirms that this restriction on gambling advertising is a proportionate and legally based measure. Hopefully, this will put an end to all attempts at lobbying and legal sabotage from the gambling sector and sectors addicted to gambling money.

“It is time for everyone to accept the new reality: from July 1, the tidal wave of gambling advertising in our country will be over. We are finally fully protecting the many addicted gamblers and their families from its devastating impact. With these measures, we will also protect minors against advertising’s normalising effect.”

The Belgian gambling association BAGO argued that the ban was unnecessary and would aid the unlicensed market. The Netherlands also imposed a ban on gambling advertising on July 1, but the ban affects only “untargeted” ads.