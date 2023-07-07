Belgian competition watchdog voices concerns over Ladbrokes-PMU deal

The Belgian Competition Authority says the deal could have “unduly restricted” competition in the betting market.

Belgium.- The Belgian Competition Authority has said that a deal between Entain’s Ladbrokes and the French betting operator Pari-Mutuel Urbain (PMU) could breach Belgian competition rules. It made its assessment in a statement of objections addressed to the companies.

The BCA said its investigation and prosecution department contacted the companies about the deal, which would allow Ladbrokes to offer PMU’s horseracing betting offerings in Belgium. It said the agreements, which are no longer active, could have “unduly restricted” competition between the companies.

The deal may therefore have breached Article IV.1 of the Code of Economic Law and Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Belgian ban on gambling adverts

Meanwhile, a group of gambling operators and sports teams has lost its legal challenge against Belgium’s ban on gambling ads, which came into force on Saturday (July 1). The group had challenged the royal decree, which imposes a phased ban with TV, radio and print gambling advertising now prohibited and sports sponsorship to follow in four years.

Top-level football and ice hockey leagues, the Pro League and the BeNe League, joined gambling operators in the appeal. However, the Tournai Court of First Instance rejected the appeal, finding that the decree was lawful. It said the ban on sponsorship by 2028 gives sports teams time to adapt.