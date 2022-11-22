BEGE Expo 2022 kicks off today

BEGE features more than 80 companies from all sectors of the gaming industry.

Bulgaria.- Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo (BEGE), one of the most significant gaming events in Europe, gets underway today in Bulgaria.

This year, more than 85 exhibiting companies from nearly 60 countries have booked stands for the BEGE 2022 gaming and entertainment industry exhibition in Sofia, where hall capacity is fully booked.

With an established reputation as one of the most successful and innovative exhibitions not only in the Balkans but also in Europe, BEGE is the largest gathering of gaming professionals including manufacturers and suppliers, land-based and online operators, affiliates, payment service providers, media and associations.

After being named Online Gaming Media of the Year at the SiGMA Awards, Focus Gaming News also lands at BEGE Expo 2022 as a media partner of the event and an exhibitor at the Inter Expo Center in the capital. city of Sofia

Some of the major companies attending include EGT, EGT Digital, AMATIC Industries, EveryMatrix Amusnet Interactive, CT-Gaming, CT-Interactive, Interblok, Merkur Gaming, BetConstruct, Digitain, AlfaStreet Trade BG, Apollo, BULGAMES, Run Your Own Poker Site, Fininvest, Magic play, Road Games International, SUZOHAPP, Winsystem, Zitro, Industrias Lorenzo, and many more.

The official opening of BEGE 2022 started with the Eastern European Gaming Summit (EEGS) conference that was held in Hall 2 of Inter Expo Center.

Among the topics that EEGS covers are Cryptocurrencies in gaming and Blockchain technology, Regulatory changes in the region (Poland, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Slovakia and more), Implementation of new technologies (VR & AR) and many more.

EEGS also helps attendants strengthen regional business connections and establish new ones during interactive trainings, discussions and a bunch of networking events.

Speakers at the event include Eilon Arad, CEO, CoinPoint Group who will talk about the metaverse and Jesús Pizarro, LaLiga delegate for Bulgaria, whose conference is titled “LaLiga Tech and Fantasy Games”.

The exhibits will continue until Thursday (November 24) with presentations by the leading companies and EEGS lecturers.