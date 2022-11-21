EGT Digital will be exhibiting at BEGE Expo 2022

The company will demonstrate its wide range of online slot games including the popular jackpots Bell Link,

Press release.- EGT Digital will close the gaming exhibitions season by taking part in BEGE Expo 2022 together with Euro Games Technology. The guests of the show will have the chance to see and test the company’s iGaming solutions on 23 and 24 November in Hall 4 of Inter Expo Center in Sofia.

The company will demonstrate its wide range of online slot games including the popular jackpots Bell Link, Single Progressive, and High Cash.

Оne of the latest jackpot solutions Clover Chance will also be ready to captivate the players with its portfolio of games. Now it offers 45 titles in total along with the recently added 10 games among which are 20 Burning Clover, 40 Super Fruits, Sugartime, and Crown Hot.

At the disposal of the visitors will be also the Campaign Manager, the powerful retention tool for creating custom bonus features and player rewards. It will present the latest Tournament tools providing the ability to set up a custom tournament for a designated list of players with different awards, defined by the operator.

The Gift Spins module enabling the casino operators to award selected players with free games as a special bonus is another new feature of the Campaign Manager which will be of interest to the guests of the show.

The fans of instant entertainment will also have a serious reason to stop by the company’s stand as they will have the opportunity to enjoy the original in-house design, classic rules and smooth gameplay of EGT Digital’s wide range of instant games. In addition, they are provided with attractive Jackpot shared between multiple games and offering a free spins.

The all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, giving all the necessary tools for building a successful and competitive online gaming business, as well as the brand new self-service betting terminal, which is a next-generation solution in the sports betting retail technology, will complement the impressive selection for the exhibition.

“We are very happy to be part of BEGE Expo, which is one of the biggest events with a long tradition in the gaming industry in the Balkans,” shared Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital. “It will allow us to showcase our innovations with huge potential and to solidify and even expand the serious market positions we have in the region.”