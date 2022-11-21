EGT is ready to captivate the visitors of BEGE Expo 2022

EGT will showcase its latest developments and top performers at a large-scale stylish stand located in hall 4.

Press release.- Inter Expo Center in Sofia will once again host the Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo on 23 and 24 November. Traditionally EGT will showcase its latest developments and top performers at a large-scale stylish stand located in hall 4.

“The selection of products we have prepared is a guarantee that we will have a memorable performance at this year’s edition of the expo,” said Nadia Popova, VP Sales & Marketing at the company.

Among the main slot highlights will be EGT’s newest series of cabinets General, widely popular among casino operators and players for their elegant yet very ergonomic design. They will be equipped with the multi-games of General and Power Series. Blue General HD and Blue Power HD mixes, containing fascinating titles with brand new exciting features and powered by Exciter IV platform, will definitely stand out.

Along with the well-known jackpots Premium Link, Coin Jackpot, Lady’s Cards, and Sands Princess, at the disposal of the visitors of the show will be also EGT’s latest highly-potential Cai Fu Tian Jiang, 2 Happy Hits, and High Cash, featuring only single games. Bell Link, which already proved itself as one of the best performing products of the company, as well as the multi-level progressive 9 Crystal Bonanza, offering many opportunities for winning and entertainment, will enhance the gaming diversity at the stand.

See also: EGT’s “Cai Fu Tian Jiang” linked-progressive concept debuts in Germany

EGT will also demonstrate the latest additions to its multiplayer portfolio: G 32 T and G 27 T terminals, as well as the roulettes G R6 C and G RS A. The eye-catching outlook and many ergonomic features of the terminals are complemented by their modular construction, allowing many possible configurations and easy integration into roulettes, roulette groups, etc.

Among the main advantages of the new roulette G R6 C is its 6 27-inch full HD Touch Screen play stations and 12° monitor angle giving the best player experience. It is also provided with an integrated EGT Automatic Roulette Center unit and the play stations can be linked to additional EGT Automated Roulette. G RS A could be connected to all EGT play stations, it is supplied with HQ live stream camera and offers 16 diamonds for an even more thrilling gaming experience.

EGT’s casino management system Spider will show how easy the management of the day-to-day activities of a casino could be with it.

The guests of the exhibition will have the opportunity to enjoy the wide range of iGaming solutions of the subsidiary EGT Digital, including instant and online casino games, jackpots, the all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, and the innovative solutions in the sports betting retail technology: the self-service betting terminals.

“We are very happy to be present at BEGE Expo, which is providing us with the chance to support our partners and friends from Bulgaria and the Balkans for another year in a row,” concluded Ms Popova. “I am confident that in addition to solidifying the existing partnerships and starting new ones we will give our customers an unforgettable journey in the past 20 years since the company was founded and together we will celebrate EGT’s birthday in the best possible way.”