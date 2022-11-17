AMATIC Industries returns to BEGE Expo

The team of CGI and Amatic looks forward to welcoming visitors once again to the BEGE Expo.

AMATIC Industries will showcase MULTI GAME range and new cabinet CX series at the Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Exhibition (BEGE Expo).

Press release.- AMATIC Industries is ready to return with new slot machines and games to the Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo (BEGE) that will take place on November 23 and 24 in the Bulgarian capital city Sofia.

AMATIC Industries will be exhibiting with local partner Casino Game Innovation (CGI) on stand N 3.9. The stylish AMATIC cabinets – the slant top Performer Grand Arc (PGA) and the latest upright CXS 30 – will both stand out with fresh new games for the Bulgarian market. This makes the MULTI GAME range even stronger.

AMATIC has made its name as a pioneer in MULTI GAME – providing exactly the right type of game for all different player personalities. The AMATIC gaming machines are built to last, fitted with the in-house developed HARDROX (HX) hardware platform which convinces through its enhanced performance, stability and security. The result is a further improved and even greater game experience.

The team of CGI and Amatic looks forward to welcoming visitors once again to the BEGE Expo in Sofia to present their range of products.