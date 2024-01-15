BCLC names Natasha Questel as chief social purpose officer and VP of marketing

Last year, BCLC and Instant Win Gaming announced the launch of Set for Life.

Natasha Questel will start in her new role on January 22 at the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Canada.- British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has named Natasha Questel as chief social purpose officer and vice president of marketing. Questel, who brings experience from the non-profit and consumer-packaged goods sectors, will start in her new role on January 22.

Recently, she served as CEO of One Girl Can, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to breaking down poverty and gender inequality among vulnerable girls. She also was president of Vancouver-based sustainable food company Happy Planet Foods.

Questel also volunteered as board chair and working board member of Basket Brigade Canada, and she is a board member of Aisle, the B Corp period-care brand, focused on sustainability and inclusivity.

BCLC president and CEO Pat Davis said: “As BCLC continues to mature as a social purpose company working to generate win-wins for the greater good, it’s integral that we continue to embed our ‘reason for being’ into all that we do. We are thrilled to welcome Natasha to BCLC, where I know that her passion for making a difference, combined with her demonstrated business success, will enable us to innovate and iterate on how we can further improve our business – and influence others to do the same – for the betterment of society.”

Last year, BCLC and Instant Win Gaming (IWG) announced the launch of Set for Life. The game is available to players both in retail and online and incorporates an annuity prize. Set for Life is available in British Columbia as well as Manitoba.

The eInstant PlayNow.com version of the game mirrors the retail experience. Both offer the Set for Life top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years.

