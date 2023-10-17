British Columbia Lottery Corporation and Instant Win Gaming launch new game

British Columbia Lottery Corporation and Instant Win Gaming have announced the launch of Set for Life on PlayNow.com.

Canada.- British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) and Instant Win Gaming (IWG) have announced the launch of Set for Life. The game is available to players both in retail and online and incorporates an annuity prize. Set for Life is available in British Columbia as well as Manitoba.

The eInstant PlayNow.com version of the game mirrors the retail experience. Both offer the Set for Life top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years.

Charlene Nielson, director of enterprise games at BCLC, said: “BCLC is excited to enhance its lottery business and drive greater growth through cross-channel play with one of its most beloved brands. This is a great example of how we are leveraging our popular retail brands to create engaging and entertaining omnichannel experiences for our players.”

Jason Lisiecki, EVP global at IWG, added: “We are delighted to be working with BCLC to bring this popular retail brand to PlayNow.com. We have a long track record at developing online adaptations of popular scratch off games, which help lotteries introduce retail players to the digital channel.”

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation has reported that it delivered record net income of $1.64bn for the last fiscal year, exceeding the previous record set in 2018/19 by $220m. It delivered $1.624bn to the Province and $12m to the federal government.

According to the BCLC’s 2022/23 Annual Service Plan Report, the increase in net income is due in part to the opening of the new Cascades Casino Delta, Lotto 6/49 game enhancements, continued high Lotto Max jackpot roll patterns and the expansion of PlayNow.com to a third Canadian province.

NorthStar Gaming to launch online casino platform across Canada

NorthStar Gaming has announced that its online casino and sportsbook NorthStar Bets will soon be available across Canada. The gaming platform debuted in Ontario in May 2022. The operator has also begun a promotional campaign across national advertising, social media and events under the slogan “That’s a Win”.

Michael Moskowitz, chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to take this groundbreaking step and become a truly national brand. As a Canadian company, we are confident we understand local consumers better than the large international competitors and that we offer a premium experience that best meets their needs. We expect the Canada-wide launch to be an important catalyst that drives growth in our customer base and revenues for years to come.”