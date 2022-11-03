BCLC launches PlayNow platform in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has become the third Canadian province in which the online gambling platform is live.

Canada.- The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has launched its PlayNow platform in Saskatchewan – the third Canadian province in which the online gambling platform is live.

A deal with the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) and SaskGaming signed in June opens access to 400 casino and sports betting products on the PlayNow.com website. BCLC launched PlayNow.com in British Columbia in 2004 and in Manitoba in 2013.

BCLC President and CEO Pat Davis said: “BCLC is thrilled to help bring legal, online regulated gambling to Saskatchewan, in line with our social purpose to generate win-wins for the greater good.

“We would like to thank our partners at SIGA and SaskGaming for their collaboration in bringing our safe, secure and industry-leading PlayNow.com platform to the province of Saskatchewan.”

SIGA President and CEO Zane Hansen commented: “We are excited to be the exclusive provider of Saskatchewan’s first and only legal online gaming site, which will provide a safe and secure option for residents to play their favorite casino games and bet on their favorite sports teams online.”

Ontario online gaming transition period ends

The transition period for operators in Ontario to move to the regulated market ended on Monday (October 31). The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will now start to take action against any operators that have not obtained licences.

The transition period was used to allow operators to apply for licences for the regulated market, which opened on April 4. The regulator noted that its key objective had been to move igaming operators and suppliers into Ontario’s regulated market as quickly and as seamlessly as possible.