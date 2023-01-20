BCLC appoints new chief information officer

Goldberg brings more than 20 years of experience in information technology and transformation leadership.

Canada.- The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) announced the appointment of Mark Goldberg as its new chief information officer and vice president of business technology, effective January 23, 2023.

Goldberg brings more than 20 years of experience in information technology and transformation leadership to his new role, where he will lead technology strategies that support BCLC’s lottery, casino, sports-betting and corporate operations.

Pat Davis, BCLC President and CEO, said about the appointment: “We are so pleased to welcome Mark to BCLC, where his demonstrated success in leveraging information technology to grow and scale business objectives for global companies will strengthen our work to deliver truly exceptional player experiences.”

Davis added: “This is a key role, as technology truly underpins every facet of our business – from the systems that enable the purchase and validation of lottery tickets, to the complex network of slot machines at our casinos and community gaming centres and the infrastructure that supports the province’s only, legal regulated gambling website – PlayNow.com.”

Goldberg most recently served for four years as vice president of information technology and global real estate and facilities at Hootsuite. Prior, he supported various companies in the travel and hospitality, consumer-product and heavy-equipment sectors to develop and enable digital transformation strategies.

Based in BCLC’s Vancouver office, Goldberg will travel to BCLC’s Kamloops head office regularly to support the more than one-third of BCLC employees based there who work in the business technology division. Key to Goldberg’s role will be continuing BCLC’s commitment to and support of the growing Kamloops’ tech sector.